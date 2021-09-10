Tree Streets Yard Sale set to return Saturday after year off

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tree Streets Yard Sale will make a return to Johnson City Saturday, Sept. 11.

The annual event has continued for 30 years after starting with just a handful of neighbors. More than 200 residents of the neighborhood now participate in Tree Streets Yard Sale.

In past years, the widespread sales event has brought more than 15,000 people from across the region to the Tree Streets.

According to the Southside Neighborhood Association, the sale covers a 35-block area.

The proceeds from the event go toward community projects like Music in the Park and One Acre Cafe.

The yard sale begins at 7 a.m., but some residents are already set up and selling early.