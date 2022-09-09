JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The 32nd annual Tree Streets Yard Sale is set to officially begin on Saturday, and some residents are already set up in anticipation of rough weather across the weekend.

The event, put together by the Southside Neighborhood Organization (SNO), turns the Tree Street neighborhood into a trading hub for one weekend a year. Whether locals are looking to clear out clutter or pick up some gently-used merchandise, the sale has a little something for everyone.

“One person’s trash is another person’s treasure,” said Abraham McIntyre, one of the event’s coordinators. “I’ve found great treasures. My wife got an amazing pink Trek Beach Cruiser a couple years ago for like 60 bucks. Great deal.”

The event also serves as the only fundraiser for SNO, and without it, they wouldn’t be able to put on their July 4 parade or bring performers to the neighborhood on Sundays. SNO also supports several other local organizations, and the fundraiser allows them to keep up their work.

The yard sale’s largest draw is its size: McIntyre said visitors can expect to see around 150-200 sellers and residents can offer their wares to around 15,000 customers. Because of that, parking and traffic are always a sticking point.

“If you can find parking outside, it really is easier,” McIntyre said. “It gets really congested inside the tree streets but ETSU, the Model Mill and even Founders Park, there’s still a lot of opportunity to park around the edges and then walk in.”

The official sale runs from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, but News Channel 11 also caught up with crews that had already set up beforehand.

“I definitely think the crowd will be bigger this time,” said Coco Isaenrique, a homeowner in the area. “We are a little worried about rain tomorrow but I definitely think that people have kind of relaxed a little bit, and are more cautious about making sure that they stay a certain distance from people. We’ve kind of all acclimated to that.”

Coco’s wares were already out on Friday, with some shoppers swinging by early to catch some rare finds.