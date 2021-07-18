Tree Streets to host neighborhood yard sale September 11

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tree Streets will host its neighborhood-wide yard sale on Saturday, Sept. 11, with presales launching on Sept. 10.

The Tree Streets yard sale is a 30+ year tradition, beginning with a handful of neighbors and growing to an event that includes over 200 participating families, bringing nearly 15,000 shoppers from all over the region.

The 35-block sale area is bounded by University Parkway, West Walnut and South Roan Streets, according to the Southside Neighborhood Association.

Those interested in participating can register on Sept. 8 at Powell Square Park from 6-8 p.m. or on Sept. 9 at Veterans Park from 6-8 p.m.

Proceeds go toward Music in the Park, One Acre Cafe, historic preservation and other community projects.

