JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — It was Americana with all the trimmings at and around South Side School in Johnson City’s Tree Streets neighborhood Tuesday as about 100 people turned out for an annual neighborhood parade and celebration.

Plenty of red, white and blue was on display as a variety of walkers, bicyclers, tricyclers and one grand old pickup truck made a several block circuit before returning to games, conversation and food on the school grounds.

Kids go all out during the Tree Streets watermelon eating contest. (Photo: WJHL)

Kristina Rowles has lived in the Tree Streets since moving to Johnson City from out of state in 2016 and bought her first house there last year. She served on this year’s Fourth of July Committee and said the neighborhood has a special feel to it.

“I see a lot of people wanting to help each other, give a hand, bring people together,” Rowles said.

“There’s a lot of community, just talking with neighbors, meeting people, and that’s not something I’ve seen in other places sometimes, so that’s what made me want to make this home.”

The all-ages event has been a neighborhood staple for years. Tuesday’s festivities included sack races, eating contests and removable tattoos for the kids.

Tree Streets residents Vivian and Art Eckerson enjoy some watermelon under a large shade tree at the neighborhood’s Fourth of July celebration. (Photo: WJHL)

“It’s been happening for a long time, it’s really not any like huge grand thing but it’s just something that’s really fun and can bring people together to do a little parade in the neighborhood, and have some activities for the kids and just really have a good time,” Rowles said.

From sack races and a watermelon eating contest to the brief parade, the whole thing wrapped up in about an hour — well before the afternoon heat set in.