Tree Street residents clean out their garages for the annual Tree Street Yard Sale

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Residents who live on the Tree Streets in Johnson City had a chance to partake in an annual streets-wide yard sale again this year after it was cancelled last year due to pandemic-related safety concerns.

On Saturday, Sept. 11, the Tree Streets were filled with shoppers and those who decided to get rid of some things they don’t need anymore.

Everything from clothes to baked goods were on-sale. Some people were looking for good deals, while others were just out enjoying the day.

One resident who was running a yard sale, Natasha Lee said, “Since COVID, you know it means a lot to me because it gives me a chance to come out here with my family, have a good time, good laughs, you know we’re outside it’s a beautiful day, and I’m just happy that we’re able to still do it in the midst of COVID because last year it got cancelled.”

According to a release from the event organizers, the event has grown greatly since its conception and now has about 150 sellers spread throughout the streets.

More information regarding the event can be found on the Tree Streets website.