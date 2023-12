BUTLER, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Museum of Butler held a special event to commemorate the 75 years since the flooding of Old Butler.

In 1948, the gate of Watauga Dam closed, flooding over 11,000 acres of land, including Butler and surrounding communities. The flood caused the relocation of 1,281 graves and displacement of 650 families, many of whose ancestors helped settle the area, the museum said in a release.

WJHL Photo

WJHL Photo

WJHL Photo

A tree was planted by museum volunteers on Friday to honor “the town that wouldn’t drown.”