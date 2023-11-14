JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A tree lighting ceremony to kick off Johnson City’s Candy Land Christmas will take place on Nov. 25 at 6:30 p.m. in King Commons Park.

The ceremony will feature seventh and eighth-grade students from the Indian Trail Middle School Chorus. Johnson City commissioners and attendees will countdown to the lighting of more than 160 Candy Land Christmas trees and the community tree.

“This event is a community favorite and mine too,” Special Events Manager Lindsey Jones said. “Two of Downtown Johnson City’s parks transform into an enchanting holiday scene drawing visitors from all over the country. Weekly attendance is estimated in the thousands capturing repeat visitors from across the region and beyond.”

Candy Land Christmas trees are decorated by area businesses, residents and non-profit organizations. Visitors to King Commons Park and Founders Park are encouraged to vote for their favorite trees.

The trees will be on display until Jan. 7.