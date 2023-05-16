DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities have confirmed one storm-related death in Dickenson County.

A 65-year-old man was killed when a tree fell on the cab of a truck on Dickenson Highway near Welcome Lane, according to Sheriff Jeremy Fleming. That’s near the Haysi community.

Fleming said many roads in the county are impassable after severe thunderstorms rolled through Tuesday evening.

The sheriff reported widespread damage across the county, including trees on homes.

Fleming described the damage as the worst he has seen.