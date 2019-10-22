Tree falls on Dickenson County, Va. school bus; no children injured

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Photo credit: Alyssa Mullins

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL)- News Channel 11 has confirmed a school bus was involved in what school officials described as a “freak accident” Tuesday morning.

According to Haydee Robinson, Superintendent of Dickenson County, Virginia Schools, a tree fell on a school bus as students were picked up on Tuesday morning.

Viewer submitted photo

Robinson said no children were injured.

A viewer submitted the photos you see above and said this happened on Caney Ridge.

Photo credit: Alyssa Mullins

No further information was immediately available.

Stay with News Channel 11 as we continue to follow this developing story.

