Tree falls on Dickenson County, Va. school bus; no children injured

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL)- News Channel 11 has confirmed a school bus was involved in what school officials described as a “freak accident” Tuesday morning.
According to Haydee Robinson, Superintendent of Dickenson County, Virginia Schools, a tree fell on a school bus as students were picked up on Tuesday morning.
Robinson said no children were injured.
A viewer submitted the photos you see above and said this happened on Caney Ridge.
No further information was immediately available.
