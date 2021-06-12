Tree fall and entrapment leaves one dead in Washington Co., Va.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a fatal tree fall and entrapment in Konnarock, Virginia.

According to the Damascus Volunteer Fire Department, first responders were called to New Cut Road after a report of a subject pinned beneath a tree around 12:50 on Saturday. Responding agencies included Damascus VFD, Damascus Rescue Squad, and Mount Rogers Fire and Rescue.

Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis said a tree fell on Ricky Barr, 52, while he was cutting the tree. Andis confirmed that WCSO detectives are currently investigating, but the event appears to have been an accident.

Andis also confirmed that air rescue teams were called to the area, but were unable to fly at the time.

Barr was pronounced dead on the scene. Andis said the initial tree impact appeared to kill him.

Detectives are awaiting release of the body by the medical examiner for further investigation.