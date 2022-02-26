GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Greene County man is in critical condition after a tree-cutting incident left him fighting for his life Friday night.

According to a Facebook post from his wife Misty, Trey Youngblood was cutting trees blocking a road on Friday when one “snapped back’ and struck Youngblood in the chest. Misty said the impact caused blunt force trauma, broke ribs and collapsed Trey’s lungs, primarily on the left side of his body.

Misty said Youngblood was flown from Greene County to Johnson City Medical Center (JCMC) where doctors quickly got to work assessing the damage and stabilizing him. According to the post, Youngblood required several blood vessel tie-offs and the removal of his spleen to survive the night.

“He made it overnight which was HUGE,” Misty said in the post. “He will go into surgery around noon if no other emergencies occur in the hospital before.”

Youngblood, who has close ties to the Greeneville sports community, has received numerous public well-wishes including a video from Greeneville High School Varsity Basketball Coach Brad Woolsey calling for prayers.

“We ask for your continued prayers,” Misty said. “Thank you for all the love & support!”