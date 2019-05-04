‘Traveling Bandit’ suspect indicted by federal grand jury

A federal grand jury in Florida has indicted a Kentucky man accused of robbing seven banks across the country, including one in Johnson City.

Jason Lee Robinson, 40 of Pikeville, is charged with one count of bank robbery.

Investigators say he robbed banks in Aventura, Florida; Asheville, North Carolina; Johnson City, Tennessee; Mt. Juliet, Tennessee; Prattville, Alabama; Mount Vernon, Illinois; and Price, Utah between December 28 and January 17. He was arrested in Fruita, Colorado.

The FBI believes Robinson is the person behind the January 4 holdup at the Mountain Commerce Bank on Bristol Highway in Johnson City.

Federal investigators nicknamed Robinson the “Traveling Bandit” for the long distances they say he traveled between bank heists.

If convicted, Robinson faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. He is currently being held in southern Florida.

Court records show Robinson was previously convicted of robbing banks in Kentucky and Indiana.

See also: ‘Traveling Bandit’ suspect has history of robbing banks