BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Flights are filling up fast for Labor Day. Airport officials say if travelers haven’t already made their flight arrangements seats for the end of the summer holiday might not be available.

For those that do end up flying that day, the Tri-Cities Regional Airport (TRI) is ready for holiday travelers.

“Most of our flights – not just at this airport but at airports across the country – are extremely full,” said Gene Cossey, Executive Director for TRI. “With the Tri-Cities Airport, most of our flights have been full for a long time so we’re not going to really see a big change in the number of people coming through the airport.”

Officials warn though that a connecting flight could be what causes travelers a headache.

“The system gets busier wherever they are going,” Cossey said. “So if they are connecting through Charlotte, Atlanta or Dallas, they need to be prepared for and make sure they are able to get through the airports quickly and that they are prepared for any delays that might happen. Weather can cause delays that can go through the entire system.”

A pilot and crew shortage has been showcased all summer, but Cossey says the industry is working around the issue.

“It’s going to be a while before that really gets corrected— just the number of pilots available to do all the flights that the airlines need to do are not there, so it’s been a challenge not just here at this airport but at all airports across the country,” Cossey said.

According to Cossey, airlines have made significant scheduling changes to battle the shortages, resulting in what they hope will be fewer canceled flights around the holiday. However, he said the nature of air travel always leaves the possibility open for delays or cancelations.

Leisure-travel demands out of the Tri-Cities region have surpassed pre-COVID numbers, and the impact is more competition over the current seats available.

“Our demand here is going up considerably higher than pre-pandemic, especially in the leisure travel market. The big challenge, of course, is just the number of flights in the area and the number of flights across the country,” Cossey said. “So even though demand is going up, the number of seats available for people is still a little lower than what it was pre-COVID.”

More people using the airport and the influx of people moving to the region could also help TRI get more airlines, destinations and flights.

“As the demand increases and as more people are moving into the area and wanting to fly in and out of the Tri-Cities Airport, the airlines will add more flights and more frequency,” Cossey said. “It’s incredibly important that if we want to support this local airport and we want the airlines to add more flights in and out of here, the people who live here and use this airline make this their number one choice. The airlines will see that.”

Despite high gas prices and inflation, AAA also says travel demand hasn’t slowed.

“I don’t think that we’re going to see any huge swings in gas prices but it is likely just given the market that we’re going to see some additional fluctuation heading into the weekend,” said Megan Cooper, AAA spokesperson. “Looking back at the Fourth of July, we actually exceeded pre-pandemic travel volume levels- just based on that and based on what we’ve seen throughout the rest of the summer. Travel bookings have been popular, even with everything being so expensive right now. People are still getting out and traveling.”

Experts say planning ahead and giving plenty of buffer time to get to a destination is the best way to ensure a fun trip. Cooper advised anyone traveling to anticipate the heavy traffic times, which are typically the Thursday and Friday ahead of the holiday.