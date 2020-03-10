‘Traumatizing for our entire region’: Community continues to grieve for Evelyn Boswell

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Just days after authorities found human remains on the Boswell family property off the 500 block of Muddy Creek Road, community members have created a memorial right outside of the property.

The news of Evelyn’s disappearance was a blow for Blountville and Sullivan County.

Dozens of people near and far are still visiting the memorial set for Evelyn Boswell and dropping off stuffed animals today. Families from Abingdon, VA and the Knoxville area are here to pay their respects for Evelyn. #JusticeForEvelyn @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/XZrzJ5yWJR — Pheben Kassahun (@PKassahunTV) March 9, 2020

The memorial right outside the area has grown into a mountain as many express their grief.

“It’s unbelievable that someone could take this small fragile child from us,” Carol Archer said.

Stuffed animals, balloons and candles sit outside of a Living By Faith Freewill Baptist Church on Muddy Creek Road. All in tribute to a missing toddler whose case captured the interest of people nationwide.

“It’s amazing the love and support that people have come. There have been car tags from Virginia, North Carolina,” Archer said.

Blountville resident, Carol Archer, has lived right off of Muddy Creek Road for the last 60 years, and said to have never known the Bowells.

“Traumatizing for our entire region around us,” Archer told News Channel 11’s Pheben Kassahun.

Roxanne Dahl recently moved from Indiana to Mount Carmel, in Hawkins County. She, like many in the area, is left with a list of unanswered questions.

Roxanne Dahl said, “The mother, I mean who could she not grieve or cry over her baby? How could she not call the cops the minute she knew she was missing?”

Dahl said this is also a blow to families who cannot conceive.

Dahl said, “Anybody would want to adopt her, take care of her, spoil her. I’ve been crying for the last few days. It’s been really bad.

She says she hopes justice is served, sooner rather than later.

Dahl said, “I just hope Evelyn gets justice and her killers are put away.”

This is not the only memorial for Evelyn.

Another one sits outside the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office in Blountville, and also continues to grow.

The sheriff’s office said those items, like the ones at the Muddy Creek Memorial – will be given to children in the Tri-Cities.

SCSO officials said Monday that, ” Once the memorial is taken down, we plan on distributing the stuffed animals to agencies across the State of Tennessee that help abused, neglected, or at-risk children.”

