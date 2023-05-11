JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Crowds gathered around a major intersection between Johnson City and Carter County on Thursday after a crash left a city trash truck and an asphalt truck overturned.

First responders were dispatched to the intersection of East Main Street and Broadway Street around 12:45 p.m. on Thursday in response to a two-vehicle crash. When they arrived, they found both trucks overturned. According to Johnson City Police Department Lieutenant Reggie Sparks, an investigation into the crash is still underway.

“We’re still trying to determine the actual cause of the crash at this point right now,” Sparks said. “We’re not exactly sure who’s at fault.”

A city employee driving the trash truck sustained minor injuries, Sparks said, and the driver of the asphalt truck was transported from the scene with non-life threatening injuries.

After the crash, Sparks said the city employee was standing in the cab of the overturned truck when first responders arrived and quickly helped them out.