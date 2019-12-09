Transportation Supervisor: Six students taken to hospital after Unicoi County Schools buses crash

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Multiple students were taken to the hospital on Monday morning following a bus crash in Unicoi County.

Unicoi County Director of Schools John English told News Channel 11 there was a bus crash involving two of the school district’s buses at a turnaround on Highway 107.







According to English, some students were complaining of soreness following the crash and were transported to an area hospital to be checked out.

The crash occurred on the 400 block of Highway 107.

According to Unicoi County Schools Transportation Supervisor Tommy Clouse, six students were transported to the hospital after the buses were stopped to swap some students and one backed into the other.

Clouse said the buses received very minor damage.

Of the children transported, two were taken by their parents and the rescue squad transported four.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned with News Channel 11 online and on-air for updates.