Train hits tractor-trailer in Bulls Gap

BULLS GAP, Tenn. (WJHL) — A train struck a tractor-trailer Tuesday evening in the Bulls Gap area.

According to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the collision happened around 5:30 p.m. on County Line road.

State troopers say the tractor-trailer was traveling north on State Line Road near Highway 11E when it became immobilized on a railroad crossing.

(Photo: Hawkins County EMA)

The driver got out of the truck and called 911 to get the railway shut down, but an eastbound Norfolk Southern train struck the tractor-trailer before the railroad could be notified.

Hawkins County EMA Director Jamie Miller said “there were no leaks the train remained on the tracks.”

Drivers should expect delays in the area, Miller said.