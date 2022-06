CHILHOWIE, Va. (WJHL) — A tractor-trailer hauling a bulldozer was crossing over tracks near the intersection of Lee Highway and Seven Mile Ford Road Tuesday night when it was hit by a train.







According to a report from the Chilhowie Fire and EMS & Department, responders arrived at the scene at 9:48 p.m. to find that no one had been injured during the incident.

The tractor-trailer had gotten stuck on the tracks before the train crashed into it.

No further details have been released.