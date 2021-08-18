Train collides with tractor-trailer on Snapps Ferry Road

GREENVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A tractor-trailer was trying to cross a set of railroad tracks when it was hit by a train on Snapps Ferry Road, according to the Greeneville Rescue Squad.

According to fire chief Alan Shipley, there were no injuries so the incident did not warrant the fire department’s involvement.

Sources at the scene say that the truck was carrying a load of beans and workers are attempting to clean the wreckage.

The investigation is ongoing at this time and we will have more details as they emerge.