Trailer stolen from Kingsport church parking lot with tools inside

Photo: Colonial Heights Methodist Church via Facebook

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A trailer was stolen from the Colonial Heights Methodist Church on Lebanon Road in Kingsport a little before 4:00 a.m. on Monday.

According to a report from the Kingsport Police Department, the with Homestead utility enclosed trailer was stolen when a truck hooked up to the trailer.

Surveillance footage captured the theft, but the quality was not high enough to give a vehicle description.

The truck could be seen exiting the parking lot with the trailer onto Fordtown Rd.

The church posted to their Facebook page, showing pictures of the trailer.

Posted by Colonial Heights United Methodist Church on Monday, July 29, 2019

The trailer had tools inside used by the church on projects.

The report says the trailer is valued at $4,059.

