WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A fire destroyed a mobile home and damaged a vehicle in Washington County Sunday morning, local firefighters say.

According to Washington County dispatch officials, a structure fire was reported around 10:30 a.m. on Bill Booth Road, and crews were dispatched to the scene. When they arrived, Jonesborough Fire Department crews told News Channel 11 that a single-wide trailer had been fully engulfed in flames.

Before the fire was extinguished, Jonesborough firefighters said a vehicle was significantly damaged by the blaze. No injuries were reported on-scene.

No foul play is suspected as of Sunday morning, and crews said the home was considered a total loss.

Responding agencies included the Sulphur Springs Volunteer, Town of Jonesborough and Gray Volunteer Fire Departments as well as Washington County-Johnson City EMS.