GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Construction crews will be using explosives on East Andrew Johnson Highway Thursday morning, and officials say the work will impact traffic and make some noise in the immediate area.

According to a statement from Greeneville Police Chief Stephen Hixson, the work is happening at 10 a.m. Thursday on E. Andrew Johnson Highway between Serral Drive and Morgan Road/Harlan Street.

Hixson said disruptions in traffic flow can be expected and drivers should allow for extra time or plan an alternate route.

Residents in the surrounding area may hear or feel the blasts from explosives being used, Hixson said. Work is anticipated to take less than one hour.