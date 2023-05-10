JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Norfolk Southern is upgrading a railroad crossing in downtown Johnson City, and officials say traffic will be impacted while work is done.

A release from the City of Johnson City said work to upgrade the railroad crossing’s gates at the intersection of West Market Street and Buffalo Street will begin on Monday, May 15 at 7 a.m. Work is expected to last around three weeks or until the project is complete, according to the release.

W. Market and Buffalo Street railroad crossing

Work will happen at the railroad crossing daily from 7 a.m. through 7 p.m. The release says drivers can expect delays, lane closures and diverted traffic while work is done.

Motorists are encouraged to obey posted speed limits and watch for construction workers or slow/stopped traffic.