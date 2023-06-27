KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A traffic study, conducted by consultant CDM Smith, the City of Kingsport and the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT), continues at a busy interchange in the city.

The study covers John B. Dennis Highway from Bloomingdale Road to Memorial Boulevard and East Stone Drive from Eastman Road to the Kingsport Pavilion shopping center.

Since the fall of 2022, officials have looked at crash data and traffic counts for the present and future needs of the community.

“There’s a lot of traffic on Stone Drive obviously. The Stone Drive and John B Dennis interchange has had a few safety issues, and crash issues,” said Leslie Phillips, Metropolitan Transportation Planning Organization (MTPO) coordinator.

Phillips said several of the needed changes are simple, like extending turning lanes.

The City of Kingsport plans to hold a second public meeting on Wednesday, during which officials will present a second round of findings and receive feedback from people who use the roads.

TDOT reportedly paid for 90% of the study, saving the remaining 10% to be paid by the city. According to the city, changes and safety results on the roads can take another year or more.