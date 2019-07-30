Vehicle stop in Scott County, VA leads to multiple drugs found, 4 arrests

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Four people were arrested on drug charges in Scott County on July 21, after a light-colored Jeep was stopped after a deputy spotted it behind a closed business.

According to a post from the Scott County Virginia Sheriff’s Office, once the vehicle was stopped, deputies learned the driver, Elissa Estep did not have a driver’s license and the vehicle was not hers.

The passenger in the back of the vehicle was the owner, who gave deputies permission to search it.

The search led to the discovery of a bag with a black box inside. Inside the box were two substances that tested positive for methamphetamine and cocaine.

Needles, scales and clear baggies were also found in the bag.

A handgun with a full clip, which Estep said was hers, was found in the center console.

Estep was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon within 10 years, possession of a firearm by a felon within 10 years, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of controlled paraphernalia, two counts of Schedule II drugs, possession with intent to manufacture/resell/distribute Schedule I and II drugs.

At a later time that day, the Jeep was stopped after leaving a home.

Deputies went to the home to speak to the people there. The owner of the home, Christina Smith invited a deputy in.

Authorities saw syringes loaded with a liquid substance in plain view. Marijuana and a large number of baggies were also seen.

After obtaining a search warrant, deputies found baggies, scales and syringes. They also found ten baggies with small amounts of what tested positive for meth, totaling 8.5 grams.

Deputies also found a baggie with cocaine inside and more baggies through the house.

Kendra Kidwell and Cole White were in the house with Christina Smith, and the needles were in view and reach of everyone there.

All three were charged with possession of Schedule II narcotics with intent, possession of Schedule II narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Smit was also charged with possession of marijuana and maintaining a common nuisance.