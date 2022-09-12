JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Traffic has all but stopped in the westbound lanes of Interstate 26 near downtown Johnson City Monday afternoon.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) Smartway Traffic Map shows heavy congestion and stalled traffic on I-26 West originating between the Unaka Avenue and downtown exits.

Eastbound traffic does not appear to be affected.

News Channel 11’s Johnson City weather camera showed slow-moving traffic as of 2:55 p.m.

News Channel 11 has reached out to the Johnson City Police Department for information on what is causing the delays.