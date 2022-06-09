KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Work to replace traffic signals at a busy Kingsport intersection will soon begin.

The city awarded a bid for a signal reconstruction project at the intersection of Stone Drive and Clinchfield Street.

Work is scheduled to begin later this summer.

The current traffic signals are more than 30 years old and the city says they are at the end of their lifecycle. Unlike the current signals, which hang from cables, the new ones will be attached to mast arms.

“The mast arms will go diagonally across the intersection, the wires will be removed and everything going out to the signals will be going underground,” Traffic Manager Jim Hensley said. “It’ll be a much cleaner intersection and should look really good.”

The city says the intersection will look similar to the recently-upgraded Memorial Boulevard-Fort Henry Drive intersection.

Other improvements will include the installation of a camera detection system to replace the loops in the roadway and pedestrian push buttons and crosswalks across Bloomingdale Pike on the north and Stone Drive on the west.

The city-funded $288,000 project was awarded to Stansell Electric.

Work is expected to take about 120 days to complete.