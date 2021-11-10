Traffic on Commerce Street to be impacted amid road work

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Your daily commuted may be impacted if you take North or South Commerce Street.

A release from the city of Johnson City states that the road work will include contractors assessing sewer line conditions and inspecting manholes in the area.

The work will begin on Nov. 10 on South Commerce Street near State of Franklin Road and crews will work their way down Roan Street.

The release says that work is expected to be completed by the end of business hours on Nov. 12.

If you can not avoid the area, you should expect some delays. The city encourages drivers to always use caution while driving through construction zones.