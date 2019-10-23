UPDATE: All lanes back open on I-26 East after multi-vehicle crash leads to injuries

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – UPDATE – All lanes on Interstate 26 East are now back open following a crash Tuesday morning.

Traffic is back to normal in this area. — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) October 23, 2019

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, all eastbound lanes are now open.

The crash involved multiple vehicles, and officials reported multiple injuries as well.

Previous Story

A serious multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 26 East has backed up traffic and led to multiple injuries.

According to Washington County Emergency Communications, the crash involves a minimum of six vehicles and has caused serious delays on the interstate.





The extent of the injuries has not yet been determined.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation reports the crash is located between mile markers 11 and 13.

Photo: TDOT

The crash was reported at 8:11 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The eastbound lanes are down to a single lane at mile marker 11.6, just before the Gray exit.

We are seeing backups on I-26 East near the I-81 split following an earlier multi-vehicle crash. Use caution in this area. pic.twitter.com/fZXPQX6YmF — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) October 23, 2019

Westbound traffic is not affected.

TDOT estimates the scene will be clear by 9:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned with News Channel 11 online and on-air for updates.