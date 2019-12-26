TRAFFIC: State Route 67 near Milligan Highway shut down after tractor-trailer overturns

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – UPDATE – Both lanes of State Route 67 headed east near Milligan Highway have been shut down following a crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer.

According to Carter County Emergency Communications, the route should be clear within an hour.

In the meantime, drivers are urged to use Milligan Highway instead of Route 67 to avoid the scene.

Previous Story

One lane on State Route 67 eastbound is closed in Carter County after a tractor-trailer overturned.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, the crash occurred between Milligan Highway and Buck Van Huss Drive.

An overturned tractor-trailer has closed one lane on SR 67 eastbound between Milligan Highway and Buck Van Huss Drive in Carter County. pic.twitter.com/8o62tKYPRA — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) December 26, 2019

The scene is expected to be cleared by 1:00 p.m.

The crash was reported at 11:02 p.m, according to TDOT.

The right eastbound lane is closed, but westbound traffic is unaffected.