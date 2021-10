JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Road work will be impacting traffic in the downtown Johnson City area starting Monday.

According to a release from the city, Atmos Energy will be working on Tipton Street starting at 8:30 a.m.

This will have an impact on traffic on Buffalo and Spring Street as well as West State of Franklin Road until 4:30 p.m.

Two of the four lanes on West State of Franklin are set to be closed.