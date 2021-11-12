Traffic impacted in Abingdon after trailer carrying latex paint splits in half

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A tractor-trailer crash closed parts of Oakland Street and Lowry Drive in Abingdon Friday afternoon as responders work to clear the scene, officials confirmed with News Channel 11.

According to a town spokesperson, the trailer split in half and is leaking latex paint onto the roadway.

Oakland Street is closed, and Lowry Drive is closed near the Jamison and Oakland intersection.

Responding agencies include the Abingdon Police Department and Abingdon Fire Department.

No further details have been released at this time. News Channel 11 will provide updates as we receive them on-air and on WJHL.com.