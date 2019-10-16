TRAFFIC: All lanes reopen on I-81 South after multi-vehicle crash

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – UPDATE – All lanes are back open on Interstate 81 South in Greene County.

The southbound lanes had been closed following a multi-vehicle crash that led to one person being transported for minor injuries.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation has announced all of the lanes are back open.

All lanes back open — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) October 16, 2019

Officials are currently on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on I-81 South in Greene County.

According to the Fall Branch Volunteer Fire Department, all of the occupants of the vehicles were safely removed.

One occupant was transported by personnel for minor injuries.

One lane of traffic is still closed as of 9:15 a.m. Drivers are urged to use caution in the area.

TDOT estimates the scene to be clear by 10:30 a.m.

A multi-vehicle crash in Greene County has closed I-81 South.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, the crash occurred at mile marker 49.

I-81 South is closed at MM 49 in Greene County due to a multi-vehicle crash. I-81 North is not affected. pic.twitter.com/KGMUjw9GVe — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) October 16, 2019

TDOT reports the crash was reported at 8:30 a.m.

Tennessee Highway Patrol tweeted saying both lanes are currently shut down, but the shoulder is open.

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨@THPFallBranch traffic alert! We are currently on scene of a crash involving a commercial vehicle, I-81 southbound at the 49.4 Mile Marker💁‍♂️both lanes shut down, shoulder open.Expect Delays.

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 — THPFallBranch (@THPFallBranch) October 16, 2019

Northbound traffic on I-81 is not affected.

The scene is estimated to be cleared by 10:30 a.m.