GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Update: As of 4:50 p.m., TDOT reported traffic was moving in the area of Interstate 81 North again.

News Channel 11 has reached out to the Tennessee Highway Patrol for more details on the now-cleared crash.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) is reporting traffic delays due to a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 northbound in Greene County.

According to TDOT’s SmartWay map, the crash is at mile marker 23 on I-81 North near Bulls Gap.

TDOT says the right lane and right shoulder are closed as of 2:30 p.m.