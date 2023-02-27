CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) said a portion of Broad Street in Elizabethton will be closed on Wednesday and part of Thursday while crews install storm drains.

A release from TDOT said the outside, westbound lane of Broad Street/State Route 91 will be closed at the intersection of North Roan Street from 9 a.m. on March 1 until March 2 at 6 a.m.

This timeframe is contingent on favorable weather conditions, according to the release.

Drivers that cannot avoid the area are asked to use caution and follow posted speed limits.