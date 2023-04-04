BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – City of Bristol officials confirmed traffic changes ahead of one of the biggest events of the year.

There will be a temporary speed limit reduction on Highway 11 East that be in effect from Friday morning until the race concludes on Sunday night. This will be from Exide Drive to White Top Road

This new change will also be joined by hundreds of traffic signs, cones, portable lights and other traffic control devices that will be used to mark the main routes to Bristol Motor Speedway.

Bristol Transportation Engineer Micah Bray said the goal of the speed limit reduction is to ensure that race fans remain safe while enjoying a weekend of dirt racing.

“Our goal is to make sure everyone arrives safely at Bristol Motor Speedway,” Bray said. “A lot of time and effort goes into creating a very detailed plan that is easy to navigate.”

Bray confirmed that there were no traffic accidents around the track during the race weekend last year. He suggested that race fans have a route planned before they leave their home and give themselves plenty of time in case of heavy traffic.

Bristol Police Department Captain Justin Bush confirmed there will be multiple law enforcement agencies working intersections near the track and giving out manual instructions to drivers.

“There are several measures put in place ahead of time directing race fans to either go northbound, southbound, eastbound or westbound,” Bush said.

Bush urged drivers to be cautious of pedestrians walking around the track. He suggested taking a picture of where you park so you can limit the time walking around looking for your car.

If drivers decide to park along Highway 394, Bush reminds drivers to make sure that no tires are on the roadway.