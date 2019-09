HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Drivers on I-81 southbound will want to look for an alternate route.

A crash near mile marker 16 occurred at 4:18 p.m., backing up traffic significantly.

I-81 S in Hamblen Co Crash at MM 16 at 4:18 PM 9/7 est clear by 6:19 PM 9/7 (ET — Interstate 81 (@TNinterstate81) September 7, 2019

The site is expected to be cleared by 6:19 p.m.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is currently investigating the crash and is calling it a serious event.

Stay tuned with News Channel 11 on-air and online for updates on this story.