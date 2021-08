FALL BRANCH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Motorists are advised to drive with caution following a single-vehicle car wreck with injuries on I-81 Northbound near mile marker 53.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is on scene as of 6:40 a.m. on Monday.

No further details have been released at this time, but a THP spokesperson revealed the injuries are minor.

This is a developing story. Stay updated on-air and online at WJHL.com.