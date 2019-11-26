UPDATE: Carter Co. deputy involved in wreck on Highway 19E

5 p.m. UPDATE: ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Carter County Sheriff’s Office confirmed with News Channel 11 that a deputy was involved in a crash on Highway 19E in Elizabethton Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities said the deputy is okay, and that two people in another vehicle were taken to the hospital.

Tennessee Highway Patrol Troopers were on scene.

First responders also said that Traffic on 19E southbound was being diverted to South Sycamore Street.

No further information was immediately available.

___________________________

PREVIOUS STORY:

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL)- Authorities are asking people to find an alternate route in Elizabethton after a crash on 19E near the intersection of Pete Hampton Drive.

City police advising Hwy 19E will be shut down for a while. Requesting everyone find alternate route around the area of Hwy 19E @ CVS due to a motor vehicle accident. Posted by Hampton Valley Forge TN Volunteer Fire Dept on Tuesday, November 26, 2019

A previous post on the fire department’s Facebook page said a Carter County officer vehicle was involved in the crash.

News Channel 11 has a crew on the way to the scene and will continue to update this story as details become available.