TRAFFIC ALERT: Virginia Creeper Trail road, parking lot construction on July 1

SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA (WJHL) – The Virginia Creeper Trail Watauga Road parking lot and entrance road project will begin on Monday, July 1.

Officials are asking people to use caution in this area during the construction.

Flagmen will be onsite during phases of the construction to assist with passing.

The project is scheduled to be completed in 120 days, weather permitting.

Questions or concerns about the project should be addressed through the Abingdon Parks and Outdoor Recreation Office at (276) 492-2144.

