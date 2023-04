HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A vehicle crash with reported injuries has caused traffic delays in Rogersville Tuesday morning.

According to the Hawkins County Rescue Squad, as of 7:10 a.m., crews are working to clear the crash on 5100 Block of Stanely Valley Road in Rogersville.

Motorists are asked to use caution in the area as emergency crews are on the scene.

This story is currently developing, stay tuned on-air and online for updates.