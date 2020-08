HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Hawkins County Emergency Management Agency said Monday that part of 11W near Carters Valley Loop was temporarily closed due to downed power lines.

Hawkins Co. EMA Director Jamie Miller said the utility lines fell on 11W between Surgoinsville and Rogersville.

It was unknown how long traffic would be impacted.

Courtesy: Josh Fritts

Courtesy: Josh Fritts

Courtesy: Josh Fritts

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.