TRAFFIC ALERT: TDOT working State Route 75 this week, lane closure to take place

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Lane closures should be anticipated by anyone driving on State Route 75 the week of July 29.

Mark Nagi, the Tennessee Department of Transportation Community Relations Officer, told News Channel 11 that TDOT maintenance crews are currently milling and paving a portion of SR75.

The area being worked on stretches from Boonesboro Rd. to Shadden Rd.

According to Nagi, the work will take place daily from 7:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. this week.

Lane closures will be taking place, and motorists are advised to use caution, especially since workers will be present.