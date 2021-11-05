Traffic Alert: Structure fire off 11-E southbound near Hendrickson Lane; 1 lane closed

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — First responders are currently battling a structure fire off of 11-E in Bristol heading toward Johnson City.

The fire caused the right southbound lane to close as crews battle the flames, the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s SmartWay Map shows, and is near Hendrickson Lane.

Mike Carrier with Bristol, Tennessee Fire told News Channel 11 the primary responding agency to the residential structure fire is the Avoca Volunteer Fire Department.







PHOTOS: New Channel 11

Several agencies are on scene, including Avoca Volunteer Fire Department, EMS services and other fire response teams.

This is a developing story. Stay updated on-air and online at WJHL.com.