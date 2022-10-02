JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Drivers in the Knob Creek Road area of Johnson City can expect delays starting Monday, October 3.

According to a release, the Med-Tech Parkway entrance from Knob Creek Road will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. from October 3 to 7 for roadwork.

No vehicles, including emergency traffic, will be able to pass through the area. Motorists will be detoured to Corporate Drive to access the Med-Tech Parkway and drivers on the parkway will have exit access to Knob Creek Road.

Drivers who cannot avoid the area should expect delays, use caution in the construction zone and observe posted speed limits.