CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An overturned tractor-trailer on 19-E (State Route 37) in Carter County near A333 Honeycutt Street is impacting traffic Monday morning.

The Smartway traffic map provided by the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) revealed the single-vehicle crash was reported at 4:47 a.m.

Dispatch confirmed with News Channel 11 that no one was injured in the crash. The southbound lanes are completely closed, according to the TDOT map.

