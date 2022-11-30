UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — First responders warned motorists that an overturned tractor-trailer on I-26 E in Unicoi County will lead to detours for the next couple of hours on Wednesday.

According to Unicoi County Emergency Management Director Jim Erwin, the incident occurred at mile marker 42, leading crews to direct traffic in the area onto 1923 Old Asheville Highway until motorists reach the Exit 43 onboarding ramp.

Officials learned of the incident at 9:25 a.m., according to Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) reports on a live traffic map.

Erwin said crews hope to have the area cleared after 1 p.m.