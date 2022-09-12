CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Charlotte, North Carolina, driver faces a due care citation after a tractor-trailer overturned on 19-E (Route 37) in Carter County near Hampton Elementary School, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP).

The Smartway traffic map provided by the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) initially reported that the single-vehicle crash was reported at 4:47 a.m. and involved a tractor-trailer.

According to an incident report later from the THP, a 2006 Hino straight truck had been traveling northbound on 19-E when it started to slide while going around a curve. The vehicle then crossed into the southbound lanes and spun around before hitting a guard rail and flipping over on its side.

Dispatch confirmed with News Channel 11 that no one was injured in the crash. The driver had been wearing a seat belt.

The THP report indicates that the truck was towed “due to disabling damage.”