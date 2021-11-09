Multiple wrecks near Boones Creek exit of I-26 Tuesday morning cleared

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation’s (TDOT) SmartWay Map is reported several crashes on I-26 Tuesday morning.

As of 10 a.m., roadways were clear again.

TDOT said the eastbound left lane near mile marker 10.8 was blocked, along with both the left and right shoulders.

A spokesperson with the Johnson City Police Department told News Channel 11 that first responders were on scene of several wrecks on I-26 Tuesday morning.

Drivers were advised to take alternate routes.

No further information regarding each incident has been released at this time.

News Channel 11 has a crew on the way. This is a developing story, and updates will be provided on-air and online at WJHL.com.