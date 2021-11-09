Multiple wrecks near Boones Creek exit of I-26 Tuesday morning cleared

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation’s (TDOT) SmartWay Map is reported several crashes on I-26 Tuesday morning.

As of 10 a.m., roadways were clear again.

TDOT said the eastbound left lane near mile marker 10.8 was blocked, along with both the left and right shoulders.

A spokesperson with the Johnson City Police Department told News Channel 11 that first responders were on scene of several wrecks on I-26 Tuesday morning.

Drivers were advised to take alternate routes.

No further information regarding each incident has been released at this time.

News Channel 11 has a crew on the way. This is a developing story, and updates will be provided on-air and online at WJHL.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss