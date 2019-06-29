Two people killed in I-81 head-on crash in Sullivan County

by: News Channel 11 Staff

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport Police tell News Channel 11 two people died in a head-on crash on I-81 near MM 62 in Sullivan County Saturday.

Police said a 2008 Honda Ridgeline driven by 56-year-old William Carpenter of Bristol, Va was travelling northbound on I-81 veered left, crossed the grass median, and went into the southbound lanes.

A 1995 Ford F-150 driven by 50-year-old Jeffrey Goode of Limestone, Tenn. was travelling southbound on I-81 and was hit by Carpenter’s vehicle.

Police said Goode’s car caught fire as a result of the crash, both Carpenter and Goode were killed.

A third driver hit Carpenter’s car after the crash and was not injured.

Kingsport Police are continuing to investigate.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Interstate 81 southbound in Sullivan County is reopened after a serious multi-vehicle crash.

According to the TDOT SmartWay map, the crash was reported around 1:55 p.m. near Mile Marker 64.

Kingsport Police tell us their investigation continues and we’re expecting to learn more about what happened later tonight.

